3 ways to download games on your PS4

PS4 games are available as game discs as well as digital downloads. Unlike a game disc, which you simply insert into the console, digital PS4 games must be downloaded before you can play them.

There are several ways to download games onto your PS4, both directly on the console and remotely. Here’s how to download PS4 games in a few different ways.

How to download PS4 games

You can download PS4 games from the PlayStation Store, the PS4 Games Library, a web browser, or the PlayStation app.

From the PlayStation Store:

If you haven’t already purchased the game you want to play, you’ll need to purchase and download it through the PlayStation Store.

1. From your PS4’s Home screen, navigate to the PlayStation Store app and press the X button to open it.

2. Select the game you want to download and press X. This will pull up a screen with information about the game itself, including its price (if applicable).

3. If you haven’t purchased the game, select Add to cart and press X. If you’ve already purchased the game, or the game is free, Download will appear instead of Add to cart – in this case, select Download and press X.

You don’t have to pay for every game. Some are free to download. Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. After you’ve added the game(s) you want to your cart, select Proceed to checkout and press X. You may need to enter your payment information if it’s not already saved.

5. After you’ve entered your payment information, select Confirm Purchase and press X.

6. Finally, on the next screen, select Download and press X.

From the PS4 Games Library:

If you’ve already purchased a game, but don’t have it installed, the game will appear in your PS4 Library. You’ll need to download the game from your Library before it can be played.

1. From your PS4’s Home screen, navigate to the Library app and press the X button to open it.

2. In the left sidebar, scroll down to Purchased and press X.

Select ‘Purchased.’ Chrissy Montelli

3. Navigate through the list of games until you’ve found the one you want to download. Press X.

4. Select Download and press X. Your game should begin downloading automatically.

Quick tip: You won’t be able to play the full game until it’s finished downloading and installing. Your download speed can be affected by various factors, such as your internet speed and the amount of memory the game requires – bigger games will take longer.



From a web browser or the PS app:

To download games remotely, you’ll first need to enable automatic downloads on your PS4.

1. Navigate to Settings, then select Power Saving Settings, then Set Features Available in Rest Mode.

2. Select Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning On PS4 from Network to turn on these features.

3. Next, go back to Settings. Select System, then Automatic Downloads.

4. Check the boxes next to System Software Update Files and Application Update Files.

Download games remotely by following these steps:

1. If you’re using a web browser, sign in to PlayStation.com. Select My PlayStation, then Game Library.If you’re using the PlayStation app, tap Game Library, then Purchased.

2. Select the game you want to download, then click or tap Download.

3. Choose your linked PS4 console as the destination for the download.

