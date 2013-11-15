Here's The PlayStation 4 Camera That Won't Come With The Console At Launch

Kirsten Acuna

If you’re getting the PS4 console Friday, the PlayStation Camera — Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Kinect — will not be coming with it.

The camera will cost an extra $US59.99 in addition to the console which starts at $US399. Among its features, the camera has face recognition, allows voice commands, and can track a person’s position in a room.

Originally, Sony considered including the camera with the PlayStation 4 at launch November 15, but removed it because they couldn’t afford the loss.

We’ll break down whether it’s worth shelling out an extra $US60 for the PlayStation camera soon, until then, let’s take a look at the camera we received along with our review unit.

Here it is! The camera comes in a surprisingly small box.

Playstation camera playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Let’s take it out.

Ps4 camera unboxing playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider
Ps4 camera playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider
Ps4 camera unboxing playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

It’s incredibly light and small.

Playstation 4 camera size ps4 Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Here’s the stand.

Ps4 camera stand playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Hello PlayStation logo.

Ps4 logo camera stand playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

You’re able to stand it up, too. Cool.

PS4 camera stand playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Let’s put the two together!

Ps4 camera stand attached playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

One from above.

Ps4 camera stand playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Here’s how it looks standing up.

Ps4 camera standing up playstation 4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Again, we’ll review the pros and cons to purchasing a PlayStation camera in the next few days.

Until then, check out some of our other PS4 coverage with much more to come.

