Here's The PlayStation 4 Camera That Won't Come With The Console At Launch

If you’re getting the PS4 console Friday, the PlayStation Camera — Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Kinect — will not be coming with it.

The camera will cost an extra $US59.99 in addition to the console which starts at $US399. Among its features, the camera has face recognition, allows voice commands, and can track a person’s position in a room.

Originally, Sony considered including the camera with the PlayStation 4 at launch November 15, but removed it because they couldn’t afford the loss.

We’ll break down whether it’s worth shelling out an extra $US60 for the PlayStation camera soon, until then, let’s take a look at the camera we received along with our review unit.

Here it is! The camera comes in a surprisingly small box.

Let’s take it out.

It’s incredibly light and small.

Here’s the stand.

Hello PlayStation logo.

You’re able to stand it up, too. Cool.

Let’s put the two together!

One from above.

Here’s how it looks standing up.

Again, we’ll review the pros and cons to purchasing a PlayStation camera in the next few days.

Until then, check out some of our other PS4 coverage with much more to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.