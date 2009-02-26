PS3 Price Cut rumours Hit Fever Pitch*

The Internet is abuzz with fresh rumours that Sony (SNE) may be cutting prices on its premium (and premium-priced) PS3 game console this week.



Janco Partners’ Mike Hickey wrote to investors that “recent channel checks indicate increased speculation for a PS3 price cut announcement from Sony in the next couple of days.”

We’ve long felt that PS3 price cuts — say down to $300 — would make Sony’s offering much more competitve against Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox, which offers a bare-bones model starting at $200.

But we approach Hickey’s note with great scepticism: The analyst also wrote Sony was working on a PS3 without Blu-ray. That would probably leave a modified PS3 unable to play many/most games in the current PS3 library, a move so foolish we have trouble seriously considering it.

We’ve asked Sony for comment, and will update as we hear more.

Update: Sony reps direct us to a refutation at Gamedaily, where they claim there’s “definitely no price drop on PS3” being planned at the moment.

