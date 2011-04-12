PS3 Hacking Case Reaches A Settlement

By M.H. Williams



The legal war between PlayStation 3 hacker George Hotz and Sony Computer Entertainment America has reached a ceasefire. In a joint statement posted on the official Playstation blog, both parties revealed that they agreed to a settlement on March 31, 2011. Hotz has also consented to a permanent injunction.

“Sony is glad to put this litigation behind us,” said Riley Russell, SCEA’s General Counsel. “Our motivation for bringing this litigation was to protect our intellectual property and our consumers. We believe this settlement and the permanent injunction achieve this goal.”

“It was never my intention to cause any users trouble or to make piracy easier,” said Hotz. “I’m happy to have the litigation behind me.”

“We want our consumers to be able to enjoy our devices and products in a safe and fun environment and we want to protect the hard work of the talented engineers, artists, musicians and game designers who make PlayStation games and support the PlayStation Network. We appreciate Mr. Hotz’s willingness to address the legal issues involved in this case and work with us to quickly bring this matter to an early resolution,” said Russell.

From the initial salvo by SCEA, this case looked like it was going to be long and hard fought, with both sides engaging in legal shenanigans. This culminated in last week’s campaign by Anonymous against Sony, which was called off later in the week. The details behind the settlement were not given.

