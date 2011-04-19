PS3 Could See Boost as Blu-ray 3D Spending to Rise 533% in 2011

By James Brightman

PS3 has always been positioned as not only a great games console, but also a home entertainment device. As the only console that can play Blu-ray movies in 3D, PS3 could be in line for a nice boost as 3D gains more acceptance in the home. According to a new report from IHS Screen Digest, consumer spending on Blu-ray 3D Disc (BD3D) in 2011 is forecast to rise 533 per cent across the four big markets of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

The spending on BD3D will reach $213.9 million this year, which more than sixfold from $33.8 million in 2010 when BD3D launched. Screen Digest said 7.5 million BD3Ds will be purchased, which is way up from the 1.1 million titles sold last year to consumers. The spending on BD3D is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. By 2014 BD3D consumer spending is projected to reach $909 million, with an estimated 41 million BD3Ds being purchased (which would represent an increase of more than 445 per cent from the 2011 sell-through rates).

The U.S. is leading the charge on the BD3D front. Screen Digest noted that the U.S. accounts for 75.2 per cent of consumer spending at $160.8 million, up from $28.4 million last year. U.S. consumers will buy 5.7 million BD3Ds this year at an average per-title price of $28.33, compared to the roughly 900,000 titles bought in 2010 at the higher price of $31.09, the research firm said. Additionally, around 3.2 million U.S. households in 2011 will be BD3D-enabled, compared to 790,000 last year, with the number expected to exceed 22.5 million in 2014.

With another potential PS3 price cut later this year, more people will be bringing a BD3D player into their homes. Whether or not they use it for that purpose, or if they even have a 3DTV, remains to be seen.

