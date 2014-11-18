This $99 Phone Case Has A Built-In Printer So You Can Print Selfies In Seconds

A French startup called Prynt recently debuted a $US99 smartphone case that includes a built-in printer.

The case’s printer connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and can print photos in roughly 50 seconds.

“At the moment, only one sheet of paper can fit in the case,” Prynt CEO Clement Perrot told RT. “However, this will soon be increased to up to 30 pieces.”

Prynt began designing the printer case in January and will launch its first case, priced at $US99, at the beginning of next year.

Though the Prynt case is designed for 4-inch smartphones, the company says it plans to make cases for larger phone models in the future. The company’s developers also say future cases will be able to print pictures in under 30 seconds.

Check out the Prynt smartphone case in action:

