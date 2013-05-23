The Tragic Story Of An Ambitious American Housing Project

The Pruitt-Igoe housing project was celebrated as a haven for St. Louis’s poorest residents when it first opened in 1956.



City officials bragged about its running water, spacious green lawns, and reliable electricity. It was hailed as a major improvement for the city’s working poor. And at first, everything seemed great for the complex’s 12,000 residents.

20 years later, Pruitt-Igoe was a symbol of urban decay and the defacto segregation policies that kept blacks in city ghettoes across the country. Drug addicts squatted in its abandoned buildings, windows went unfixed, and school children had to steer clear of dangerous gangs.

In 1972, St. Louis declared the complex an emergency zone, evacuated its residents, and imploded three of the buildings with dynamite. Two years later, the city demolished the remaining 30 buildings, leaving 55 acres vacant on the city’s north side.

Filmmaker Chad Friedrichs made a documentary chronicling the rise and fall of the housing project and the policies that led to its decline. The 2011 film, The Pruitt-Igoe Myth, included photos and footage from St. Louis’ public archives.

