Prue Leith of 'The Great British Baking Show' is the first celebrity to publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine

Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images British-South African restaurateur, chef, caterer, television presenter/broadcaster, businesswoman, journalist, cookery writer and novelist Prue Leith attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival 2019 on August 10, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“The Great British Baking Show” judge Prue Leith is the first known celebrity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

80-year-old Leith lives in the UK where the first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are being doled out to people over 80.

Leith called the vaccine a “painless jab” on Twitter. Other users chimed in with on-theme baking jokes about the television personality.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prue Leith, a beloved judge on “The Great British Baking Show,” is the first known celebrity to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a momentous occasion she shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

In the UK, where Leith lives, is administering the first vaccine doses to people over 80. It meant the 80-year-old judge was able to be among the first in the world to receive Pfizer’s two-dose shot. (In the US, the first vaccine doses are being given to frontline workers.)

The UK authorised the novel COVID-19 vaccine on December 2, and the US followed with the FDA issuing emergency use authorization on Friday December 11. Moderna, another pharmaceutical company developing a COVID-19 vaccine with the US National Institutes of Health, is expected to gain FDA authorization this week.

Leith, who notoriously dissed New York City’s babka in one “Great British Baking Show” episode this season, promoted the vaccine in her Twitter post. She wrote, “Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??”

Twitter users responded to Leith’s post with a bit of baking humour.

“The flavours of your vaccination are a bit off but your sponge is excellent. Well done,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Finally, we get to find out if the vaccine is a bit stodgy,” a nod to one of Leith’s top criticisms for “Great British Baking Show” contestants’ treats.

The vaccine, which proved 95% effective in clinical trials, consists of two shots administered three weeks apart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.