How To Measure The True Success Of Mobile Advertising

Mobile advertising success has traditionally been measured by the number of clicks that a campaign generates. As with any online campaign, a small percentage of these clicks will be accidental but just how high this figure may be has become an issue of contention, with some reports suggesting that it is as much as 50%.



It is not hard to prove this figure wrong; it just takes some simple analysis of user behaviour post-click. If mobile ad campaigns really generated such a high number of accidental clicks for advertisers, it stands to reason that the post-click stats would be poor. And on the contrary, our own detailed real-time analysis of post-click campaign performance shows that the reverse is true.

There are increasingly sophisticated methods available to track post click activity that prove the true value of mobile advertising. And most certainly, the evidence is there that shows mobile audiences are going on to actively engage with brands and perform pre-specified actions beyond the initial click.

Mobile ad networks such as Adfonic, offer full post-click measurement with the ability to track app installs and measure conversions in real time on mobile sites, along with the capability to measure the real success of click to video campaigns.

By tracking app installs, advertisers can measure not just how many times their iPhone or Android app is clicked on, but also the number of downloads and first opens that are generated post-click. This information provides complete visibility into how much each app download is costing.

Similarly, post-click conversion tracking for mobile sites allows advertisers to specify and track predefined actions (conversions) performed by a user once they have arrived at a mobile site. This way the advertiser is able to assess campaign performance from impression through to conversion and work out the cost per conversion. Additionally, click to video campaigns that allow advertisers to see how long a user spent viewing their video enables the true value of the click to be established.

It’s important that mobile networks provide advertisers with the right KPIs to facilitate the ability to work to Cost per Acquisition (CPA), Cost per Lead (CPL), Cost per Install (CPI) and Cost per Download (CPD) targets, and to see that these targets are being delivered through a Cost per Click (CPC) campaign.

It is only with this level of transparency that advertisers are able to genuinely see how well their ads are performing. The ability to do this in real time and to optimise campaigns as they run – in much the same way that advertisers are used to with online campaigns – is key to maximising the volumes of high performing clicks, hitting CPA targets and ultimately driving up ROI.

There will inevitably be some clicks that are generated by accident with all mobile display campaigns. But by ensuring relevancy, advertisers can increase the proportion of high value clicks versus accidental clicks. Mobile advertising networks such as Adfonic work closely with publishers to ensure that ad placements are relevant to the user, not just in terms of the channel and context of the surrounding content, but also by employing sophisticated mechanisms such as geo targeting.

The increasing ability to fine-tune targeting, combined with improved transparency from impression to conversion is encouraging more and more brands to come on board and increase their mobile advertising budgets. Proof, if any more were needed, that mobile advertising delivers relevant and valuable clicks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.