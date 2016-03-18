Providence advances in NCAA Tournament with wild win over USC

Providence advanced to the Round of 32 with a win over eighth-seeded USC thanks to a wild finish that included a missed free throw, a lucky bounce, and some awful defence.

With USC up one in the closing seconds, Providence fouled to send Southern Cal to the free-throw line. However, it was still a one-and-one situation, meaning a miss and the ball was live. USC missed, Providence grabbed the rebound with 11 seconds left and pushed it up the court.

Providence pushed the ball up the court and missed their shot to win the game. But there was still time left and USC could only fumble the ball out of bounds off of two defenders.

That’s when the magic happened.

On the subsequent in bounds, USC completely forgot about Rodney Bullock, who drifted into a spot where anybody could make a layup and he did. Providence won 70-69 and advances to the next round.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.