Proud Parents Name Their Baby Girl "Like" After Facebook

Israeli couple Lior and Vardit Adler have taken Facebook to a whole new, personal level.Inspired by the social network, the proud parents named their baby girl “Like,” according to Haaertz.com. Lior told German Press agency dpa that he feels it’s important to give his children uncommon names.



Like has two siblings, Dvash (Hebrew for “Honey”) and Pie.

Lior also says “like” has a “nice, international ring to it.”

“If once people gave Biblical names and that was the icon, then today [the Facebook Like] is one of the most famous icons in the world,” he said.

