‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ star Kyla Pratt says she’s ‘glad’ they updated the theme song

Kyla Pratt at the ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ virtual global premiere. Image Group LA / Disney via Getty Images

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ star Kyla Pratt said she thinks the new theme song is “dope.”

Pratt, who plays lead character Penny Proud, told Insider that she’s glad they upgraded the song.

While some fans like the new song, many are attached to the original sung by Solange and Destiny’s Child.

Kyla Pratt told Insider that the creators of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” made the right decision to update the theme song for the reboot series.

“The original is always going to be classic but let’s switch it up a little bit,” Pratt, who’s the voice actor for the lead character, a 14-year-old Black girl named Penny Proud, said.

The new Disney+ series is a reboot of Disney Channel’s popular animated series, “The Proud Family,” and stars many of the original cast and crew, including Pratt. While much of the new series is the same as the original, the theme song has been changed, now being sung by 29-year-old R&B singer Joyce Wrice.

The new theme song has received mixed reactions from fans on social media, but Pratt told Insider ahead of the series premiere that she thinks the new sound is “dope.”

“The original is a classic [on] its own but I’m glad that they updated the show so much for now,” Pratt said. “We want to make sure that this generation of kids growing up are able to connect with the show much as our generations did. And I think sometimes a little upgrade is important.”

Since the revival series premiered last month, some fans have taken to Twitter complaining that the show doesn’t have the original theme song sung by Solange and Destiny’s Child.

Social media influencer K’Hood tweeted: “That new Proud family theme song taste like some watered down sprite. Bring the fizz back NEOW.”

Other fans have admired the changes to the classic theme.

—Kenny Thee Oracle Maximoff (@KennyTheeOracle) March 4, 2022

The creators of “The Proud Family” and its reboot, Bruce W. Smith (“Space Jam,” “The Princess and the Frog”) and Ralph Farquhar (“Moesha,” “Married…with Children”), previously told Insider that they received near “death threats,” warning them not to change the theme song.

“We certainly acknowledged the fact that we had a legion of fans of the original show, but we certainly wanted to give it an upgrade,” Farquhar said.

His brother Kurt Farquhar, who composed both the original theme song and the new one, told Insider that the new vocalist, Wrice, was the perfect successor to Solange and Destiny’s Child.

“There’s no greater new talent than Joyce Wrice to take the reins of this from Beyonce and Destiny’s Child and Solange,” he said.

New episodes of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” are out on Wednesdays on Disney+.