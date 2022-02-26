‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ creators say Saweetie reached out to them through ‘the hood’ to be cast

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.’ Disney

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” creators said that many stars reached out to appear on the show.

Bruce W Smith told Insider that Saweetie reached out to them “via the hood.”

Producer Ralph Farquhar said stars wanted to get involved since the inception of the first series.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” creators told Insider that rapper Saweetie was one of many stars who reached out to be cast in the revival series.

After 20 years since the original animated series came out, Disney has revived “The Proud Family,” bringing back the original creators and the original voice actors. The new series is set in a modern-day time period but Penny Proud and her family are still the same age as the original series.

Like the original series, “Louder and Prouder” is filled with celebrities in guest roles such as Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

“The Proud Family” creators Bruce W Smith and Ralph Farquhar told Insider no celebrities rejected being on the show in fact many reached out.

“Remember when Cardi B called us?” Smith said during an interview with both creators. “We couldn’t work it in her schedule. Saweetie reached out to us via the hood. There’s hood reps as well who will contact me and say, ‘Hey man, this is Saweetie’s people.’ They said, ‘Call if you wanna her to be on the show?'”

Smith then mentioned that they tried to get rapper Tyga on the show to which Farquhar replied: “Tell Tyga we’re working on it.”

The creators said the main problem was finding the time to fit them into the show.

Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt) Disney+

“We had so much real estate, we’re writing episodes faster than we can cast them sometimes,” Smith said. “There’s one really big name and that person is still in play because it rolls into our next batch. When we as a people hear about something like this being made, they will reach out to you. So that was a good thing. We had choices.”

Farquhar added: “The good thing is that from the very inception of the show folks just wanted to do this show even before anyone saw a frame of anything and that thankfully continued into ‘Louder and Prouder.'”

Kyla Pratt, who plays the lead Penny, told Insider that because the voice recording was done individually she kept trying to find out the guest stars for “Louder and Prouder.” She eventually found out with everyone else when the lineup was announced.

“I didn’t get to meet anybody, but I’m so excited for the people that we do have involved,” Pratt said. “I think my favorite is our new newest cast member, EJ Johnson playing the character of Michael. And then of course we have Kiki Palmer playing the character of Maya.”

Johnson plays a new version of Michael from the original series whereas Palmer voices a completely new character.

Pratt added: “And then I love that we have Tiffany Haddish, we have Lizzo, we have so many amazing artists that wanted to be involved. So I’m just excited that it touched them in some way that they wanted to be involved in the reboot.”

New episodes of “Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” are out on Wednesdays on Disney+.