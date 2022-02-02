Proud Boys leader says he would have stopped the group’s Capitol-riot violence if he hadn’t been arrested 2 days before

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio leaves the Washington, DC, Central Detention Facility. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge on Jan. 4, 2021.

He wasn’t at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and told NBC 6 he would have stopped his group from being violent.

Tarrio was released from a DC jail last month after serving time for setting fire to a church’s BLM banner.

Enrique Tarrio, a prominent leader of the Proud Boys, said he would have stopped the extremist group from being violent at the Capitol riot had he not been arrested two days before, NBC 6 reported.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2021, on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property in connection to the burning of a church’s Black Lives Matter banner at a December 2020 pro-Trump protest.

He did not attend any of the January 6 events, including a pro-Trump rally that preceded the Capitol riot. NBC 6 reported that he was staying in a DC hotel at the time “dealing with his legal troubles.”

In his first interview since being freed from DC’s Central Detention Facility on January 14, Tarrio told NBC 6 he regretted the actions that landed him in jail and did not agree with the violence that occurred on January 6, 2021.

He said he does not support what some Proud Boys members were accused of doing during the riot and that he would have stopped the violence if he had been there.

At least 37 of the extremist group’s members have been charged in connection to the insurrection, USA Today reported.

“I don’t agree with or condone what happened at the Capitol when it comes to the violence,” Tarrio told NBC 6. “We went to Washington, DC, with the intent of sitting there and supporting President Trump and then drink beer after, and obviously, I wasn’t there and I can’t tell you what was in their heads, but I think the mob mentality just took over.”

“I would say all of us [Proud Boys] are not the most intelligent people in the world,” Tarrio told NBC 6.

Tarrio pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in July, started his five-month sentence in September, and was released after serving four months and a week on January 14.

“I made a mistake,” Tarrio told NBC 6 of the crime, adding that he had since apologized to the church.

Since leaving jail, Tarrio has continued selling Proud Boys merchandise from his home in Miami, NBC 6 reported.

“The Proud Boys aren’t going anywhere,” he told the outlet.