Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio ordered held without bail in Miami

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, stands outside Harry’s bar during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A federal magistrate judge in Miami has ordered Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio held without bail.

He faces extradition to Washington, DC, on charges he conspired to obstruct Congress on January 6.

Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and “a danger to the community.”

A Miami judge on Tuesday ordered Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio held without bail on January 6 conspiracy charges, mulitple news outlets have reported.

The press and public were barred from the Tuesday morning detention hearing in US District Court in Miami, but BuzzFeed and other outlets reported that his bail was denied. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tarrio’s penchant for publicity may have contributed to his undoing. Some of the strongest evidence against Tarrio is video footage shot by a documentary film crew, as prosecutors revealed in written bail arguments Monday.

The footage, taken in a parking garage in downtown Washington, DC, captured a meeting held on January 5 between the leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the country’s two largest far-right anti-government groups.

Tarrio, 38, met face-to-face for 30 minutes with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, with their respective entourages looking on, federal prosecutors said in Monday’s filing.

It is unclear who filmed the gathering, or how the footage came into federal possession.

But the remarkable extremist summit, previously mentioned briefly by prosecutors in Tarrio’s indictment last week, appears to have been filmed with the participants’ consent.

“A documentary film crew was present in the garage and, at one point, picked up audio of a person referencing the Capitol,” prosecutors with the US Attorney’s Office in DC said in their court filing requesting remand.

Tarrio should not have been in the garage to begin with, prosecutors noted.

He’d just been released from custody after his arrest the day before for admittedly setting fire to a Black Lives Matter banner at a historically Black church in DC. Leaving DC immediately had been a condition of his bail.

Ironically, hiding their tracks appeared to be front of mind at the parking garage summit.

“While in the parking garage, Tarrio told another individual that he had cleared all of the messages on his phone before he was arrested,” the feds’ filing read.

“Tarrio further stated that no one would be able to get into his phone because there were ‘two steps’ to get into it.”

Tarrio did leave town after the summit, watching the next days’ chaos at the Capitol from a hotel in Baltimore.

His appointed leaders carried out his tactical plans that day, with his encouragement, prosecutors alleged.

In fact, his dozens of underlings “functioned as the tip of the spear for the mob on January 6,” the filing said.

It would be one of Tarrio’s men, Proud Boys co-defendant Dominic Pezzola, who would be first to physically breach the Capitol at 2:13 that day, using a stolen Capitol Police shield to break a window near the Senate Wing door, prosecutors allege.

“The certification of the Electoral College vote was almost immediately halted,” prosecutors noted in a bail filing this week.

“Do what must be done, #WeThePeople,” Tarrio instructed from Baltimore at 2:38 p.m., a message he posted on his social media account. “Don’t fucking leave,” he added.

At this point, prosecutors say, multiple Proud Boys were inside the Capitol.

“Proud Of My Boys and my country,” Tarrio posted to social media.

And when another member soon posted an encrypted message chat,”Are we a militia yet?” Tarrio responded with a one-word answer, prosecutors said: “Yep.”