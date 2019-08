A group of environmentalists have designed a bicycle that is made mostly from recycled paper.

The Urban CG1 also contains parts made from rubber, plastic, and metal — which the creators say can be reused.

The bike is just a prototype at this point but the company is looking for investors to develop its design.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

