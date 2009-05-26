Protoscar Lampo: Hot To Look At, Not To Drive

Here’s yet another slick electric from Switzerland that we don’t expect will be on the road anytime soon, if ever. It’s the Lampo by Protoscar, a small design firm that specialises in clean car designs and shapes.

This four wheel drive EV runs on two liquid-cooled motors from Brusa. It has two 16 kWh lithium ion battery packs. It goes about 125 miles on a charge. It has a schmancy touch screen in the dash. It doesn’t look like it was made for mass consumption. Mostly to show off what can be done.

Wired’s Autotopia got to take it for a test drive, and came away unimpressed, but forgiving:

Wired’s Autotopia: On paper, the Lampo is a pure wonder car. But driving it takes away a lot of the magic. In Protoscar’s defence, it has to be said it is no car manufacturer. I’m sure no regular automaker would let anyone drive a car at this stage of development. There are flaws, like the front wheel rubbing when you turn sharply and an emergency stop button inexplicably located in the armrest. But those don’t detract from what Protoscar has accomplished in showcasing what can be done with the available technology.

Trouble is, that technology is only semi-functional in this car. Protoscar experienced trouble driving the car during the Viking Rally from Oslo to Stavanger, so it was only at 60 per cent power. On top of that, I had to promise not to push the car hard to avoid further problems and top speed was limited to 120 kph (about 75 mph).

It wasn’t as quick as I’d expected during city driving. It feels like the car needs about half a second after you hit the accelerator for the motors to respond. It’s tough to know what the car would have been like had everything been working properly, but I came away thinking the car has a lot of potential.

I really wanted the car to live up to what the specs promise, but it didn’t. But on the other hand, Protoscar has no intention of becoming an automaker. The Lampo as a rolling EV lab built in very little time – about a year, according to the company – to show what’s possible.

Here’s another picture via Jalopnik:

