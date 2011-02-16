How Procter & Gamble Became The Maker Of EVERYTHING You Buy For Your House

We guarantee you’ve used at least two Procter & Gamble products today. Did you brush your teeth or wash your hands? Then yup, you probably qualify.



Even though they dominate your life now, P&G took a long time to become the wonder brand they are today. The path to success took a lot of creativity and innovation.

P&G invented branding in the 19th century; since then it has acquired products and companies like wildfire, from Cover Girl to Pepto Bismol.

Here’s how the little soap and candle shop transformed itself into a global giant.

