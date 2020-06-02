Here's how 4 financial experts think protests could negatively affect markets and the US economic recovery

Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Protesters gather at a rally held against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at Barclays Centre in New York, on May 29, 2020.

Protests and lootings taking place across the US in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody could weigh on both markets and the economic recovery, according to financial experts.

Experts worry that mass gatherings at protests could lead to a second wave of COVID-19 cases and hurt consumer confidence.

Here’s what four financial experts said about how protests across the US could weigh on markets and the economic recovery.

Since Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the worst civil unrest in decades has sprung up across the country. At least 4,400 people have been arrested in the days of protest,according to the AP.

States of emergency have been declared in six states and 13 cities, and the National Guard has been called to help in 21 states and Washington, D.C., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In addition, curfews have been imposed on 26 cities across 16 states.

While global markets have focused more closely on the brewing tensions between the US and China that have been renewed in recent weeks, the civil unrest could be a negative catalyst for stocks, according to industry watchers.



The protests have led to mass gatherings that could induce a second wave of COVID-19 cases, which could further damage the already fragile US economy. In addition, continued unrest could threaten consumer confidence, a cornerstone of the economy, and hurt local governments and cities already reeling from the coronavirus crisis, experts said.

Here’s how four financial experts think that protests across the country could weigh on markets and threaten the US economic recovery

1. RBC Capital Markets: “The news flow appears to be deteriorating on two fronts”

Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People hold signs during the second day of protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, over the death of George Floyd.

“The stock market seems more focused on the trade war than the civil unrest. We share the market’s confusion about what the latter means for the path of US equities,” wrote Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in a Monday note.

She continued: “Nevertheless, there are three reasons why we view it as a potentially negative development for stocks.”

1. The S&P 500 has been reactive to news flow.

Markets have whipsawed on positive and negative news on the coronavirus, economy, vaccines, and more since February, according to Calvasina. “As June gets underway, the news flow appears to be deteriorating on two fronts,” she said.

2. Mass gatherings could spark concerns about a second wave of the virus.

“We’ll let the medical experts handle this debate, but will weigh in on why this matters for stocks,” said Calvasina. “It bears on how quickly the US economy can get back to something resembling normal. Second wave fears could halt reopening or keep behaviour cautious.”

3. Consumer confidence could be pressured.

“While hit hard, it’s never fallen to past crisis lows in early 2020 as has been the case with a number of industrial economic indicators,” said Calvasina.

“A key question for investors is whether the sequential improvement in business activity and consumer behaviour highlighted in May’s earnings calls and investor conferences will continue to build. It’s far too early to know the answer.”

2. Oppenheimer: “Failure to practice social distancing while protesting could undermine recent efforts and progress made in slowing the spread of Covid-19.”

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Participants carry placards as they march during a protest outside the Colorado State Capitol over the death of George Floyd.

“A tragic event in Minneapolis that occurred last week has seen not only demonstrations expressing grief and indignation in the community in which it occurred but in a number of other cities stateside over the past few days,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist of Oppenheimer, in a Monday note.

He continued: “Unfortunately acts of violent protest and vandalism have resulted in injuries and destruction of property in a number of communities and cities across the country.”

“The crowds generated by the protests have resulted in concerns by health officials that the proximity and massing of people in demonstrations without masks and the failure to practice social distancing while protesting could undermine recent efforts and progress made in slowing the spread of Covid-19,” said Stoltzfus.

“In this first week of June investors will be weighing all of the above along with a brace of economic data, the remaining Q1 results of companies yet to report as they ponder which direction the equity market will take next and the election primaries that lie ahead.”

3. Oanda: “The impact will be felt by state budgets of many of the big cities.”

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland

“Protests following George Floyd’s death are spreading like wildfire across the US. After the sixth night of protests, financial markets have been unperturbed, but the impact will be felt by state budgets of many of the big cities,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a Monday note.

He continued: “The fiscal hit from dealing with COVID-19 and the recent protests could lead to several government job losses as many states were already strapped for cash and have had difficulty secure federal aid.”

“The economic recovery is fragile and violent protest across major US cities will make this rebound longer and flatter,” said Moya. “For now, risky assets remain supported by the Fed put.”

4. AvaTrade: “The on-going protests and riots do present a threat for the US financial markets.”

AP Photo/David Zalubowski A participant in a protest over the death of George Floyd squares off with Denver Police officers Friday, May 29, 2020, in Denver. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard.

“We believe that the on-going protests and riots do present a threat for the US financial markets as it erodes investor confidence which is already scarce,” said Naeem Aslam, chief markets analyst at AvaTrade, in a Monday note.

He continued: “In addition to this, we are also wary that these riots may push the coronavirus numbers higher.”

“The US officials have worked hard to put a leash on these numbers, and if the problem isn’t addressed soon, we may be facing another wave of coronavirus a lot more earlier than currently anticipated.”

