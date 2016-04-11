Thousands of protesters demand David Cameron's resignation after Panama Papers allegations

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 09: A protestor is led away by the police outside Downing Street on April 9, 2016 in London, England. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Prime Ministerís residence today calling for Mr Cameronís resignation and to protest over his tax dealings that have come to light after the ‘Panama Papers’ revealed his late father ran an offshore fund which avoided paying tax in Britain for 30 years. David Cameron spoke at the Conservative party Spring Conference earlier, where he admitted that he could have handled the Panama tax row better. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

A huge crowd of protesters gathered in front of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence in London, demanding David Cameron’s resignation, on Saturday morning.

Documents from the massive Panama Papers leak show that Cameron profited from Blairmore Holdings, an offshore investment fund, according to The New York Times.

The fund was run by Cameron’s father, and never paid any tax in the UK.

Cameron initially said that he had not profited from any offshore funds, but the documents show that he made $42,160 in profit from selling the shares in Blairmore from 2010, per the New York Times.

Cameron had previously condemned wealthy British corporations and individuals who had set up offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes in the UK, per the New York Times.

Cameron addressed his supporters on Saturday at the Conservative party spring forum while protesters chanted for his resignation outside of 10 Downing.

“The facts are I bought shares in a unit trust, shares that are like any other sorts of shares, and paid tax on them in exactly the same way,” Cameron told his supporters per The Guardian. “I sold those shares, in fact I sold all the shares that I owned on becoming prime minister.”

He also pledged that he would be “completely transparent,” about publishing everything in his tax returns, according to The Guardian.

“It has not been a great week,” Cameron quipped to his supporters, per the UK Sun. “I know that I should have handled this better, I could have handled this better.”

And many people are furious, and have called for Cameron’s resignation.

The protesters first gathered outside 10 Downing in the morning, and marched to the Conservative party forum at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, per The Guardian.

See below for some pictures from London:

Protesters started gathering in front of 10 Downing Street this morning. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images They carried signs and placards demanding Cameron's resignation. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images An effigy of Cameron as a pig was front-and-center at the protests. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The protestors conducted a mass sit-down in front of 10 Downing. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Police detained a protester outside of 10 Downing Street. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images They demanded Cameron's resignation and for his Tory party to leave the government. The protesters marched to the Grand Connaught Rooms, where Cameron was speaking to the Conservative party forum. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The protesters numbered in the thousands. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

