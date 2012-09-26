Spanish Protests Get Wild: Demonstrators Fight With Police

Photo: RTVE

Police are trying to clear out the massive anti-austerity demonstration that engulfed Spain’s federal district this evening.Here is a live feed from RTVE.



The protests have been dubbed “Occupy Congress.”

It is actually illegal to demonstrate on the physical grounds of the Chamber of Deputies, and at least 9 have already been arrested, the station reports.

