LIVE UPDATES: Minneapolis police precinct on fire as protests escalate over the death of George Floyd

ordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People continue the second day of protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, over the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a black man, died on Monday after an officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

He became unresponsive four minutes into the eight-minute video, according to reports, and police said they called an ambulance. He died later at the hospital.

Video of the incident prompted protests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Demonstrations continued into Thursday, follow our live updates on the protests below.

Protests erupted after a video circulated on social media showing a police officer kneeling on a man named George Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes on Monday.

Floyd died after the incident, and the four officers involved in the incident were fired.

Thousands have taken to the streets in the city to protest Floyd’s death and demand accountability for the officers. Protests turned violent on Wednesday, and several stores were set on fire, local outlets reported.

On Thursday, protests continued. Follow our live updates below.

Minneapolis’ third precinct police station is set on fire.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images A protester tries to extinguish a fire outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes

Protesters allegedly took over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night, several local outlets reported.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct has been set on fire pic.twitter.com/h85rjffLgc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 29, 2020

According to CNN, police set up a fence around the precinct earlier in the day, but thousands of protestors crowded around the building after the fence was pushed down.

Footage from the area shows the precinct and surrounding buildings on fire.

On the right is the 3rd Precinct, on the left is Minnehaha liquor. Both are up in flames. pic.twitter.com/v4CZIrsxQP — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 29, 2020

“The precinct is on fire. We don’t know where the police are,” said CNN National Correspondent Sara Sidner. “The fire alarm is going on inside … People are cheering and more fireworks are going off as the police precinct is burning.”

“Shortly after 10:00 pm tonight, in the interest of the safety of our personnel, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires,” Minneapolis police said, according to KTSP reporter Eric Chaloux.

After multiple buildings set on fire, and violence across St. Paul and Minnesota, National Guard activates 500 soldiers to the Twin Cities and surrounding region.

We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

Protests continued in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Police shoot at protesters from the roof of the 3rd precinct on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during the second day of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests continued in Minneapolis on Thursday, and reporters on the scene said tension is still high.

“Cars torched, store shelves stripped. 8pm in Minneapolis and it’s still anarchy. Protesters say there will be more carnage tonight, demanding charges be laid over the death of #GeorgeFloyd,” Ashlee Mullany tweeted.

Cars torched, store shelves stripped. 8pm in Minneapolis and it’s still anarchy. Protestors say there will be more carnage tonight, demanding charges be laid over the death of #GeorgeFloyd @7NewsAustralia pic.twitter.com/Vz4k2kcxw1 — Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) May 29, 2020

According to WCCO, protesters are demanding the arrest of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Local reporter Ricardo Lopez tweeted that the protests at Hennepin County Government Centre were peaceful and featured a moment of silence.

Videos posted by Lopez show boarded-up businesses, and police buildings.

Also boarded up: the offices of the Minneapolis police union in northeast Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/W892NLTWju — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 29, 2020

According to CNN, several large fires were still blazing, including a car.

Tear gas and smoke fill the air.

Protests also broke out in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday with stores also being set ablaze.

AP Photo/John Minchillo A woman is surrounded by teargas Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul.

KTSP5 reported that a large fire started across the street from a Target in St. Paul as well as in front of several other businesses.

Another reporter tweeted that lootings were also taking place in St. Paul.

2 businesses on fire at University and Syndicate in St. Paul… pic.twitter.com/0wC0tOAFck — Beth McDonough (@bmcdonoughkstp) May 29, 2020

Fox9 reported that St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is requesting help from the National Guard to control the crowd, which according to Police Chief Todd Axtell are “moving up and down University Avenue using vehicles with removed licence plates look to cause mayhem.”

Protestors began to throw rocks, bottles, and even shopping carts at officers who were blocking the entrance to Midway Target, according to Fox9.

Video published online by Reuters shows protestors throwing Target shopping carts at a police car.

Protesters hurled Target shopping carts at a police vehicle in St. Paul, Minnesota, angry at the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was pinned down by a white officer's knee https://t.co/iWlTjfszat pic.twitter.com/06NEr0rjuV — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the governor activated the National Guard.

Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People hold signs during the second day of protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, over the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a “peacetime emergency” and signed an executive order, on Thursday, activating the National Guard, Business Insider previously reported.

Walz said “feelings of anguish, anger, and disillusionment are justified” in response to the death of Floyd. But, “Unfortunately, some individuals have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity, including arson, rioting, looting, and damaging public and private property,” according to the order.

Protests also broke out in other cities around the country.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) A protester is arrested during a rally over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis Thursday, May 28, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

In New York City, there were reports of 70 arrests after protests turned violent on Thursday, according to The New York Post.

Dozens of protestors clashed with police while demonstrating and chanting “No justice! No peace!” and “F-k the police.”

Hundreds of protests also gathered in Los Angeles beginning on Wednesday. They briefly overtook the 101 Freeway and shattered the windows of at least two law enforcement vehicles.

In response to the violence, the LAPD said: “We hear your anger & your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of speech. Period. All we ask is that protests are held in a safe & legal manner,” in a statement according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hundreds of people also protested Floyd’s death in Phoenix, Arizona, AZCentral reported.

Protestors rallied around Phoenix City Hall and then marched around downtown Phoenix chanting “What’s his name? George Floyd!”

A car allegedly deliberately hit a protestor in Denver.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Participants carry placards as they march during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd.

A graphic video of a protester getting hit by a vehicle that was pushing through a crowd of demonstrators was posted on Twitter.

Warning: this is horrifying. Tonight at a #BlackLivesMater protest in Denver a car pushed through the protesters blocking the street. Then intentionally turned to try to run a man over.pic.twitter.com/gtFyOQFERI — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 29, 2020

The condition of the protester is not immediately known.

On Thursday, in Denver, police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Colorado State Capitol, amid a protest over the death of George Floyd.

David Zalubowski / AP the Colorado State Capitol building stands at the base of Grant Street in downtown Denver.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured, but protesters and lawmakers took shelter in the Capitol building after shots were fired, Insider reported.

Bullets just wizzed by on the state capital, police yelled for us to get down, then took off towards the west lawn. This was maybe 15 minutes after the majority of protesters took off. Maybe 6-7 shots. People are pretty shaken up. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Jyb5VVJmpk — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) May 28, 2020

According to Insider, One witness, who said he was at the capitol protesting over Floyd’s death when shots were fired, said he and his friend “ran for our f—ing lives after the incident.”

He warned others not to attend the protest in Denver, adding that “no one else needs to die.”

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock pleaded for peaceful protests on Twitter.

Colorado Gov. Jard Polis also pleaded for peaceful demonstrations. Polis wrote: “Coloradans are better than this. I share the immense anguish we all feel about the unjust murder of George Floyd. But let me be clear, senseless violence will never be healed by more violence,” in a tweet.

Coloradans are better than this. I share the immense anguish we all feel about the unjust murder of George Floyd. But let me be clear, senseless violence will never be healed by more violence. (2/3) — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 29, 2020

Volunteers in Minneapolis began helped businesses clean up on Thursday after the previous night’s destruction.

Star Tribune via Getty Images A protester smashed a window at Target.

Volunteers began cleaning up on Thursday after several businesses were looted and on fire.

Videos and photos posted on Twitter by local reporters show volunteers equipped with gloves, brooms, and shovels gathering in the plaza where businesses were looted to help pick up broken glasses, trash, and other destruction.

Charles Stotts, the co-owner of Town Talk Diner and Gastropub, one of a few restaurants in the area of the unrest told the Star Tribune that the damage he saw when he returned to his businesses Thursday morning was worse than he expected.

“I’ll be honest, my head is spinning a little bit. It was so much worse than I could have imagined. All our windows are heavily damaged and the sprinkler system is still engaged,” he told the Tribune.

On Wednesday, multiple stores were looted, and some were set ablaze.

Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People continue the second day of protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, over the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday KSTP reported that protesters threw bottles and rocks at police officers, who responded with rubber bullets, flash-bangs, and tear gas.

The Star Tribune said “most of the violence stemmed from a large crowd that gathered outside Minneapolis’ 3rd Precinct police headquarters.”

A Target, an AutoZone, a tobacco store, a liquor store, a Cub Foods, and a Dollar Tree in the area were looted, KSTP reported.

One man fatally shot outside a pawn shop amid widespread looting.

Mayor Jacob Frey asked protesters to go home after the second night of protests.

“Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” Frey said in a tweet Wednesday night. “The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight.”

Protests erupted in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, thousands of people protested in Minneapolis over Floyd’s killing and were met with tear gas from police. According to local outlet WCCO, protesters wore masks and tried to socially distance as much as possible.

George Floyd’s family and their attorney have called for socially distant protests in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we must not endanger others during this pandemic. We will demand and ultimately force lasting change by shining a light on treatment that is horrific and unacceptable and by winning justice,” the statement read.

While Tuesday’s protests began peacefully, they escalated as protesters and police officers began to clash. Officers eventually deployed tear gas and other riot-control measures.

On Tuesday, the four cops involved in Floyd’s death were fired.

Eric Miller/Reuters Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

“This is the right call,” Mayor Jacob Frey said of the firing in a tweet.

The FBI and state authorities are investigating Floyd’s death.

“I believe what I saw, and what I saw was wrong at every level,” Frey said in a press conference, adding, “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

George Floyd died on Monday after a police officer kneeled on his neck.

Darnella Frazier/Facebook A still from a video that was taken of the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in custody.

A video circulated on social media showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes on Monday.

In the video, Floyd, a black man, pleaded for his life and said he couldn’t breathe.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd says in the video. “Don’t kill me.”

“Relax,” the officer, whom local news outlets identified as Derek Chauvin, said.

He stopped moving around four minutes into the video, and police said an ambulance took him to the hospital, where he died that evening.

A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department said officers were responding to reports of an ongoing forgery and claimed Floyd was resisting arrest. However, new surveillance video raises the claims of resistance to arrest into question.

