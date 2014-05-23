Shocking Photos Of The Chaotic Protests At McDonald's Headquarters

Thousands of protestors stormed McDonald’s headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill. this week while the company held its annual shareholders meeting.
The protestors, who are calling for a $US15 minimum wage, clashed with police as they marched up the driveway of McDonald’s campus on Wednesday afternoon.
More than 130 of them were eventually arrested, and they returned to the scene Thursday to hold another demonstration while the company’s shareholders meeting was underway.
More than 250 law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, created a human barricade on McDonald's corporate campus on Wednesday.
Some officers in body armour kept a watchful eye from the roof of one of the company's nearby facilities.
Earlier in the day, McDonald's had closed one of its buildings in anticipation of the protests. So the group changed plans and marched through another campus entrance.
'We need to show McDonald's that we're serious and that we're not backing down,' Jessica Davis, a 25-year-old McDonald's crew trainer who joined the protests Wednesday, told Reuters.
They returned the next day to hold a demonstration during the company's annual shareholder's meeting.
In a statement to CNN, McDonald's said: 'We respect everyone's rights to peacefully protest. We are focused on welcoming our shareholders to McDonald's annual meeting.'
