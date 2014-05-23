Shocking Photos Of The Chaotic Protests At McDonald's Headquarters

Thousands of protestors stormed McDonald’s headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill. this week while the company held its annual shareholders meeting.

The protestors, who are calling for a $US15 minimum wage, clashed with police as they marched up the driveway of McDonald’s campus on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 130 of them were eventually arrested, and they returned to the scene Thursday to hold another demonstration while the company’s shareholders meeting was underway.

