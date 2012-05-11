Protests Against JC Penney's Lesbian Ads Have Actually Helped The Brand

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

Conservative group One Million mums decried J.C. Penney’s decision to hire lesbian comedian Ellen DeGeneres to represent the brand. They protested again when the retailer released an advertisement depicting a same-sex couple.But the protesting mums had an unintended affect: customer’s opinions of J.C. Penney actually rose with the griping, according to YouGov BrandIndex, a research service.



In fact, the protests even helped them get a leg up on the competition, according to the report:

The incidents appear to be helping J.C. Penney with its closest rival, too: each time One Million mums has protested a move from the retail chain, their consumer perception from mothers soars past the levels of Kohls.

Here’s a chart showing customers’ opinions of J.C. Penney and Kohl’s throughout the past month:

