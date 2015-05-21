Hundreds of protestors storm McDonald's headquarters

Hundreds of protestors stormed McDonald’s headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois on Wednesday.

The crowds forced law enforcement to close several roads, according to the Chicago Tribune. A nearby McDonald’s restaurant also had to temporarily shut down.

The protestors are demanding higher wages and better working conditions for fast-food employees.

They are specifically calling on McDonald’s to pay a $US15 minimum hourly wage.

The demonstration comes one day before McDonald’s annual shareholders meeting. Another protest is planned for the day of the meeting.

Police were expecting at least 5,000 protestors to participate in Wednesday’s event, which was organised by the Service Employees International Union’s Fight for $US15 campaign.

McDonald’s workers from as far as New York and Kansas City participated, according to the Tribune.

The company asked some corporate employees not to report to work on Wednesday as a result of the protests.

Here’s what the parking lot of the headquarters looked like before protestors arrived.

