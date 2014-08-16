Protestors Reportedly Named Officer Who Shot Teen Before Police

AP Photo/Sid Hastings Protesters fill Florissant Road in downtown Ferguson, Mo. Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, marching along the closed street.

After almost a week of uncertainty, the Ferguson police department finally named the officer responsible for the shooting and killing of Michael Brown, an unarmed teen in the St. Louis suburb.

Ferguson police chief Tom Jackson named Darren Wilson, who the chief described as a 6-year veteran of the force with no previous disciplinary action filed against him.

During a press conference yesterday, however, a reporter, citing protesters as the source, asked Jackson whether Wilson was Brown’s shooter.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Jackson said.

Though he refused to address the question about Wilson, Jackson specifically said another man who hacker group Anonymous named as the shooter was not involved in the shooting.

Jackson had previously said the department wouldn’t release the name until “someone is formally charged.”

Protesters in Ferguson had called for justice for the slain teen and urged the police to release the officer’s name responsible. The police’s response to the protests, however, grew increasingly more militarized, using tanks, rubber bullets, and tear gas, until Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon ordered the highway patrol to step in.

Since the state police, led by Capt. Ron Johnson, took control, the situation has drastically calmed.

