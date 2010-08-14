Protestors Show Up At Google HQ To Demand Net Neutrality

Protesters hold signs outside of Google

Photo: Dianne de Guzman / SAI

Question: What does Google do when 100 protesters show up at their door with signed petitions against their recent net neutrality statements?Answer: Politely respond with, “We appreciate your feedback. Please visit our public policy blog. Thank you. Have a nice day.”



That bland answer is what happened Friday when protesters gathered at Google HQ in Mountain View. Yelling out CEO Eric Schmidt‘s name towards the buildings, protestors hoped to get a confrontation and impromptu response out of any of the major Google players.

Instead, protest organisers — with 300,000 signed petitions in hand — were only able to briefly meet with a Google spokesperson who directed protesters to their blog to leave comments.

Smooth.

The lackluster response happened perhaps because the company felt that it had already addressed concerns on their policy, having released a statement on the facts of the policy proposal Thursday.

The company missed out on an opportunity to field questions from consumers who are growing to distrust the company — if the protesters are any indicator of the turning tide against Google.

“Net neutrality really concerns me,” said protester Adrienne Goldsworth, a customer of both Verizon and Google. “This could change my mind as a consumer. My money is a vote of confidence with these companies and I don’t want to stand behind a company that won’t stand behind me.”

Another point of view: Here’s What’s Missing From All The Net Neutrality Blather: Nothing Bad Is Going To Happen If Net Neutrality Dies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.