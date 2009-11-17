Protesters Stage Angry Anti-Goldman Rally In Washington, DC

Did rage against Goldman Sachs (GS) hit a new peak today?

The Service Employees International Union organised a rally at Goldman’s Washington, DC headquarters today with a big list of demands.

According to SEIU, “hundreds of workers, clergy members, community leaders, and other taxpayers” converged to demand the bank put an “end to multi-billion dollar bonuses, reject the Too Big To Fail Doctrine, and use their anticipated $23 billion bonus pool to help families facing foreclosure.”

Who knows what the effect will be, but it didn’t look fun for any one employees in the office.

“Lloyd Blankfein and Goldman Sachs have rightfully earned the leading role in the story of ‘all that is wrong with Wall Street,'” said George Goehl, Executive Director of the National People’s Action. “Now is the time for them to start making amends for past transgressions. A good first step would include showing a little holiday spirit by directing a significant portion of their estimated $23 billion-dollar bonus pool to a fund to prevent foreclosure. It’s the least they could do.

A Goldman official told POLITICO — who estimated the crowd was about 100 people — that the protest isn’t really about the company but a tactic to focus a statement on their agenda. “We’re a prop,” the official said.

"Companies like Goldman Sachs seem to love their company more than their country," said Andy Stern, President of the Service Employees International Union. "And in the name of maximizing profits and their huge bonuses, they will foreclose on our homes and take jobs from our families while short selling America without a second thought. The $23 billion dollars Goldman is planning to pay out in bonuses could prevent every single expected foreclosure in America in 2010."

"Lloyd Blankfein and Goldman Sachs are not doing 'God's work,'" said Reverend Tony Pierce, Board President of the Central Illinois organising Project. "Goldman Sachs has been so far off the Golden Rule that it is insulting for their CEO Lloyd Blankfein to say that they are doing 'God's work.'God's work is taking care of your neighbour and doing unto others as you'd have them do unto you, not exacting usury from the public and then manipulating the public to pay for your own failures."

Excerpt from the Blankfein letter:

'Every billion dollars in bonus compensation you direct to preventing foreclosure could save 200,000 families from losing their homes. For just 10% of your bonus pool you could both prevent those 200,000 families from losing their homes and lift an additional 100,000 families out of poverty because they lost their jobs in the recession. Imagine what could be done with half or all of your bonus compensation pool. Donating the entire Goldman Sachs 2009 bonus pool would prevent every single anticipated foreclosure in America in 2010, and Goldman Sachs would lift one million American families out of poverty at the same time.'

Bonus: How the Commercial Real Estate Crisis Was Made >>

