AMAZING: Egypt Protestors Build Showers And Latrines In Tahir Square

Photo: CNN.com

It doesn’t’ seem like these people are going anywhere anytime soon.



Egyptian protestors refused to follow the government orders last night and camped out on the scene, “packed in like sardines,” according to CNN.

Not only are they defying the government’s orders, the protestors constructed showers and rudimentary toilets to ease the stay for the frustrated crowd. On one of the stalls, built within a few hours of president Hosni Mubarak‘s speech, they painted a young man holding an Egyptian flag and wearing a t-shirt that spells “Freedom” in Arabic.

“It’s not a protest, it’s a revolution,” says one protester interviewed by Ivan Watson.

Video is below.



