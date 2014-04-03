Protestors Blocked A Tech Bus This Morning With Vomit

Yeah, you read that right.

At the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, Calif., this morning, protestors blocked several tech buses for more than 30 minutes. A couple of the protestors climbed aboard the Yahoo bus and vomited on the windshield.

We’re used to seeing plenty of colourful signs, of course, and yesterday, people dressed like clowns blocked the Google bus in the Mission neighbourhood in San Francisco.

But barf takes it to a whole new level.

As Re/code points out, the protestors’ anger may not be out of left field. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors last night denied an appeal by anti-shuttle proponents, who want to stop the buses from using public bus stops for a fee.

Check out some of the photos and tweets from the latest round of protests below:







