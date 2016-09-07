Protesters with guns waited at Brock Turner's house after he was released from jail

Protesters waited for Brock Turner, the former Stanford student and star swimmer convicted of sexual assault of an unconscious woman, at his home after he was released from jail Friday morning.

The protesters stood in front of his parent’s Sugarcreek Township, Ohio home carrying signs that read “Castrate rapists,” and, “If I rape Brock will I only do 3 months?” Buzzfeed News reported.

Some protesters were armed, and menacing threats, such as “Shoot your local rapist” and “We don’t forgive, we don’t forget, expect us!!!” were written in chalk, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

#BrockTurner may have gotten a light sentence but the neighbours not making it easy for him to live outside of jail pic.twitter.com/k4DXAF7AY2

— coke (@wildd_child) September 3, 2016

Open carry protesters at the house of Brock Turner in Sugarcreek Township. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/QpsqOQCPC2

— Jay Warren (@JayWarrenWCPO) September 2, 2016

Turner was sentenced to six months in jail in June. His September release means he left the Santa Clara County jail three months early for good behaviour, as online records showed could happen from the start. Inmates in California often serve only partial sentences, based on a variety of factors including behaviour.

As of Tuesday, Turner appeared as a sex offender in the The Ohio Attorney General’s online registry. He will also need to check in with Ohio police every three months for as long as he lives in the county.

Turner was found guilty of three felony counts for sexually assaulting an unconscious and intoxicated woman in January 2015.

