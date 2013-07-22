Protesters Were Waiting For Kevin Rudd When He Arrived At The Special Caucus Meeting

There is a special Labor Party caucus meeting in the Sydney suburb of Balmain today, where the rules that make it harder for a sitting PM to be knifed will be voted on.

Kevin Rudd will also explain his new heavy-handed asylum seeker policy.

There were protesters waiting to greet him this morning:

