Something Big Is Happening At Zuccotti Park: Protesters Say They're Trapped And Are Trying To Lift Barricades

Interesting activity at Zuccotti Park is going on.



Several tweets have come from people inside saying that police are raiding the park and not letting anyone leave.

It’s a little hard to tell exactly what’s happening form the livestream, but… some protesters are trying to remove barricades and it looks hectic.

Some people tweeting from inside the park are anticipating mass arrests.



Watch live streaming video from globalrevolution at livestream.com

