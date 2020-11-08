Protesters drowned out the voices of Trump campaign officials in Philadelphia with a Beyoncé song

Officials with President Donald Trump’s campaign were drowned out by the sound of Beyoncé’s music blasting through speakers at a Philadelphia protest on Thursday.

The Trump officials were trying to speak to reporters during a press conference about a new order that allows poll watchers to stand within closer proximity to poll workers.

“Count Every Vote” protesters used messages in songs and chants to call for exhaustive poll counts by election officials in Philadelphia, an organiser told BuzzFeed News.

Protesters were on the street urging Philadelphia election officials to “count every vote,” a process Trump has attempted at times to derail. In the months leading up to the election, Trump’s campaign sought to undercut the integrity of mail-in voting with litigation in multiple states against mail-in ballots and the president arguing falsely that it leads to widespread voter fraud.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ, and is preparing to be the country’s 46th president.

Before Biden secured the needed electoral college votes, demonstrations erupted in key battleground states including Michigan and Pennsylvania, with protesters calling for ballot inclusion.

Photos of the crowds in Philadelphia show demonstrators with anti-Trump signs and Black Lives Matter t-shirts outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre.

Trump officials were also present, attempting to speak about a new order that allows poll watchers to stand within closer proximity to poll workers, BuzzFeed News reported.

A video posted on Twitter by BuzzFeed News reporter Amber Jameison showed senior Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski and attorney Pam Bondi wading through a crowd with reporters huddling around them.

But even with microphones, the sounds of their voices were largely drowned out by demonstrators who played BeyoncÃ©’s “Party” on full blast.

incredible job by the every vote counts protest across the road who pumped up Beyoncé’s Party so not one word could be heard of Pam Bondi’s speech pic.twitter.com/BwRQcweNPY — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 5, 2020

Nicolas O’Rourke, an organiser with Pennsylvania’s Working Families Party, told BuzzFeed News he played the music through a set of speakers to shine a light on “the voices of people that are unheard, through our chants, through our song, through our joy.”

“This is the stuff that fuels our fire, and that’s the reason why we play it,” O’Rourke told BuzzFeed News. “There are messages in the song. We wanted that to be played.”

He told the outlet that the song was among a playlist he and other organisers made for the demonstration with music from BeyoncÃ©, Childish Gambino, and Kendrick Lamar.

