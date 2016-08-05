Protesters booed out of Trump rally after mirroring Khizr Khan and holding up pocket Constitutions

Protesters were booed out of Donald Trump’s Thursday rally in Maine for holding up pocket Constitutions as a show of solidarity with Ghazala and Khizr Khan, the parents of a deceased Muslim US soldier who took the stage at the Democratic National Convention last week.

Khizr denounced Trump in his speech, holding up a pocket Constitution and asking if Trump has ever read. Trump later lashed out at the Gold Star parents, leading to a near week-long firestorm.

“Do whatever you want,” Trump said, waving toward the protesters. “Go ahead, do whatever you want.”

Many members of the audience then turned around and began loudly booing and chanting down the protesters, who were escorted out of the event.

Watch it below:

These people are being booed and ejected from a Trump rally for holding up pocket copies of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/1KngNCNwZu

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 4, 2016

incredible: trump supporters booing protesters who are silently holding up copies of the Constitution pic.twitter.com/hOXTGc571H

— Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) August 4, 2016

