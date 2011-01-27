Protesters Just Torched A Government Building In Egypt

Photo: Courtesy of @wnawara

Protesters in Egypt just torched a government building in the Egyptian city of Suez, according to SkyNews.The targeted building is the local headquarters of the national ruling party. Thus far, they’ve failed to burn it down, according to Reuters.



We’re also seeing some tweets about live ammo being used in the protests.

More to follow as we get it.



Check out these photos from yesterday’s protests >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.