Protesters Storm Royal Bank Of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has had a horrible year, with its stock falling from 154 to 7.29. But this is the ultimate insult. Their building in London was smashed and invaded by anarchist protesters.



As an aside: Apparently protestors have been shouting about the death of money. We’re confused about how that would work. Perchance are they just shouting that the US Dollar should no longer be the reserve currency?

