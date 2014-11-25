Protesters Shut Down New York Bridges Over Ferguson Decision

Julie Zeveloff

Thousands of protesters gathered in New York’s Union Square and marched through the city following the decision by a grand jury to not indict police officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August.

Following the grand jury’s decision, crowds marched north from Union Square towards  Times Square and south through Washington Square Park before heading east, towards Brooklyn. They reportedly caused shutdowns on three city bridges: the Manhattan, the Tri-Boro, and the Brooklyn Bridge:

The crowd had gathered in Union Square ahead of the grand jury’s decision to hear the outcome and protest police brutality, and observed a moment of silence after the panel said they would not indict Officer Wilson, according to DNAinfo.

Here’s what the city’s traffic situation looked like late Monday night:

Screen Shot 2014 11 25 at 1.35.40 AMwnyc.org

Protesters also took to the streets in Harlem.


Hundreds of protesters who marched south down Thompson Street chanted “This is what democracy looks like” and held signs that said “Black lives matter.”

Ferguson protest new yorkJulie Zeveloff/Business Insider
Ferguson protest new yorkJulie Zeveloff/Business Insider
Ferguson protest new yorkJulie Zeveloff/Business Insider

As they marched south, the crowd chanted “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

Post by Julie Zeveloff .

And “Don’t shoot, hands up.”

Post by Julie Zeveloff .

Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

 According to NBC New York, the crowd in Union Square was estimated to be around 1,600.

Massive protests also erupted Monday evening in Ferguson and in cities around the US. In Ferguson, police used tear gas on the crowds, and there were reports of gunshots and protestors smashing police cars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.