Protesters Just Toppled The Lenin Statue In Kiev -- This Video Captures The Historic Moment

Protesters in Ukraine have reportedly toppled a statue of former Russian leader Vladimir Lenin as demonstrations against President Viktor Yanukovich’s turn toward the Kremlin continue.

The monument was erected in the 1950s when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

This video shows the statue falling and the subsequent celebration:

Here’s another angle:

The result is a decapitated Lenin:

Buzzfeed correspondent Max Seddon tweeted this picture of the scene:

This tweet says it all:

And here’s what unfolded afterwards:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.