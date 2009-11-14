Protesters Plan Huge Anti-Goldman Rally In Washington, DC

Would any DC-based readers like to take pictures of this? It sounds like a lot of fun. Email us at [email protected]



——-

Following Massive Showdown in Chicago…

Hundreds of Taxpayers to Converge on Goldman Sachs DC Headquarters Monday

National Mobilization Continues to Demand End to Multi-Billion Dollar Bonuses at Bailed Out Banks and the Too Big To Fail Doctrine, Calls for Congressional Action Now

Washington, DC—On Monday, SEIU President Andy Stern and hundreds of taxpayers will converge on the Washington headquarters of Goldman Sachs to demand an end to multi-billion dollar bonuses and the Too Big To Fail Doctrine and call for immediate Congressional action on real financial reform. This is the latest in a national mobilization launched last month as 5,000 taxpayers from 20 states converged on the American Bankers Association convention in Chicago to demand Wall Street and big banks stop fighting reforms that will protect our families from the next crisis.

As part of Monday’s event, Public Citizen will release a report analysing how much the bailed out banks and the financial sector is spending in Congress to block financial reform.



WHAT: Hundreds of taxpayers and community leaders to converge on the Goldman Sachs Washington, D.C. headquarters to demand an end to the Too Big To Fail doctrine, request that their projected $23 billion in bonuses and compensation go to foreclosure prevention programs, and call on Congress to take immediate action on reform.

WHEN: Monday, November 16, 12:00 PM ET

WHERE: 101 Constitution Avenue NW; Washington, DC (off 1st Street NW)

WHO: Andy Stern, President, Service Employees International Union

George Goehl, Executive Director, National People’s Action

Robert Weisman, President, Public Citizen

Hundreds of taxpayers who’ve lost their jobs, homes and retirement security due to the economic crisis.

Visit WWW.SHOWDOWNINCHICAGO.ORG or WWW.SEIU.ORG/BIGBANKS for more details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.