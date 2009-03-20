Protesters Plan Bus Tour Of AIG Executives Homes This Saturday

If you didn’t make it to yesterday’s quiet protest outside of Goldman Sachs’ (GS) HQ, here’s your chance for something a little more confrontational and aggressive. This Saturday, protesters led by the Connecticut Working Families Party, will take a bus tour of AIG executives homes to harass and heckle them.



The tour, which will be picking up people in Brooklyn (natch) will also visit the headquarters of the controversial AIGFP group.

For its part, the group denies that the protest will get out of hand:

NYT: “We’re going to be peaceful and lawful in everything we do,” said Jon Green, the director of Connecticut Working Families. “I know there’s a lot of anger and a lot of rage about what’s happened. We’re not looking to foment that unnecessarily, but what we want to do is give folks in Bridgeport and Hartford and other parts of Connecticut who are struggling and losing their homes and their jobs and their health insurance an opportunity to see what kinds of lifestyle billions of dollars in credit-default swaps can buy.”

Just as we felt after Chuck Grassley’s suicide comments, the level of hotheadedness and anger directed individuals is way out of line, and it’s likely that someone will get hurt or worse if the rhetoric keeps up like this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.