The Wall Street protesters reached John Paulson’s house on their tour of some of the richest Wall Street homes in New York City.



They left Paulson a present, a novelty tax refund check made out for $5 billion.

@ElliotJustin¬†took the photo below as NYPD officers barricade the door to Paulson’s townhouse.

Photo: ElliotJustin

Photo: ElliotJustin

