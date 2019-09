Protests are ongoing in London in response to proposed hikes to student fees.



As we said earlier, police seem to be far more organised this time. They are successfully holding back the protesters from Parliament, pictured in the near ground here.

Check out the dramatic footage, from RT:



And see more insane photos of the protests here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.