Smithsonian Museums may preserve the Black Lives Matter protest signs that covered the temporary fence around the White House

Samuel Corum/Getty Images Two girls read signs left by protesters on the new fence surrounding the White House, which has been turned into a makeshift memorial.

The new fence that was erected around the White House has been transformed into a memorial for Black victims of police brutality.

Protesters have left their signs from Black Lives Matter demonstrations on the fence, as well drawings, balloons, and powerful quotes.

Tributes to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Travyon Martin, and more can be seen throughout the fence.

More fencing was installed around the White House on June 2, a day after protesters were forcibly cleared with gas and rubber bullets before Trump’s photo op in front of a DC church.

New fencing first appeared around the White House a day after protesters were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square before Trump’s photo op in front of St. John’s Church.

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The White House is seen behind the wire as demonstrators march down Black Lives Matter Plaza during a protest against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020.

Trump was widely criticised for the June 1 photo, which showed him holding up a Bible in front of the church just moments after police used gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of protesters.

By Thursday, all entrances to Lafayette Park and the Ellipse – which are both public parks surrounding the White House – had been blocked off by new fencing.

The new barricades now put the public at least 600 feet away from the fence around the White House’s front lawn, which they previously were able to stand directly in front of.

The White House security zone (yellow) is being dramatically expanded in the aftermath of recent protests over the police killing of George Floyd. New fencing has walled off Lafayette Square (in red), and the Ellipse is now getting fencing (in orange). https://t.co/tcBWBigYQs pic.twitter.com/S8rNaB65Nq — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 5, 2020

“Part of me feels like it’s turning into a military state,” DC resident Lia Cheek told Business Insider last week. “It’s a sign of who our president is – he likes to control, he likes to bully, and he’s using our military and our people and our tax dollars to bully us and control us, and that’s not OK.”

Some have pointed out that the new fencing prevents the White House from appearing in the background of photos from the protests.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin People look at signs left on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park by demonstrators during a protest on June 7, 2020.

“Washington DC has always been a backdrop for public expression,” historian Jane Levey told DCist. “Because the White House and the Capitol are so iconic, many, many people have wanted to express themselves with that as their backdrop.”

But Black Lives Matter protesters have turned the fencing into a powerful new backdrop.

JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator reads messages left in front of the White House’s recently erected security fence during a peaceful protest on June 7, 2020.

Protest signs, drawings, and tributes now cover the barricades.

The new fence has been transformed into a powerful memorial for Black victims of police brutality.

JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images Crosses with the names of people killed by police are hung on a fence at Lafayette Square near the White House on June 7, 2020.

Tiny crosses are spread out over part of the fence. Written across each is the name of a victim, killed by the police.

Drawings of Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin hang beside each other. A few inches away is a quote from the African-American novelist James Baldwin.

JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images Drawings of victims of police violence and racism are hung on a fence at Lafayette Square near the White House on June 7, 2020.

“Ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have,” it reads, written in black Sharpie.

There are also bright red balloons, a big “2” and “7,” to celebrate what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.

JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images Balloons and a drawing for Breonna Taylor hangs at the fence of Lafayette Square near the White House on June 7, 2020.

Taylor was killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13 when police forced their way into her home with a so-called “no-knock warrant” and shot her eight times.

She would have turned 27 on June 5.

The chants of protesters that have filled streets across the US for more than a week — “I can’t breathe,” “No justice, no peace,” — are now on display 24/7.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Signs line the fence that was put up on the perimeter of Lafayette Park as demonstrators protest on June 7, 2020.

Other signs read: “Enough is enough,” “Say their names,” “Black is not a crime,” and “Justice can’t wait.”

A few signs that hang on the fence specifically take aim at President Trump.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images A poster left on the fence that is preventing protestors from getting into Lafayette Park across the street from the White House on June 7, 2020.

This sign, inspired by the Burger King logo, pokes fun at the fact that Trump was rushed to a bunker during protests in Washington, DC, on May 29.

Trump claimed he had only gone to the bunker to inspect it. Days later, a Washington Post report said that the president and his family were rushed to the bunker after several protesters breached barricades near the White House lawn.

One part of the fence features bright pink and neon green ribbons spelling out “8 MIN, 46 SEC, HOW MANY ARENT RECORDED.”

Samuel Corum/Getty Images A woman writes ‘8 MIN, 46 SEC, HOW MANY ARENT RECORDED’ by tying coloured ribbons to the fence surrounding the White House.

Eight minutes and 46 seconds is the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, killing him.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter following days of protests in honour of Floyd.

Ribbons were also used to spell out the words “POLICE-FREE SCHOOLS” on part of the fence.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images A woman and child walk past messages attached to the security fence on the north side of Lafayette Square, near the White House on June 8, 2020.

Nearby were signs that read “We want healthcare access” and “We want quality education.”

Powerful pictures have shown people young and old looking up at all the signs and tributes that now cover the fence.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images Two girls read signs left by protesters on the fence that is preventing them from getting into Lafayette Park across the street from the White House on June 7, 2020.

“Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson.

Protesters are now meeting at the fence before demonstrations, which have continued in Washington, DC, and all across America.

JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images Banners and signs are hung on a fence at Lafayette Square near the White House on June 7, 2020.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had the words “Black Lives Matter” painted onto a street leading up to Lafayette Square. She also changed the name of the street to “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

Part of the fence in front of the White House is almost entirely covered with a large Black Lives Matter flag.

Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images A Black Lives Matter flag is placed on the fence surrounding the White House during a rally on June 7, 2020.

It has become a powerful backdrop in many pictures of the ongoing demonstrations.

The Secret Service began removing the temporary fencing around the White House this week.

Win McNamee/Getty Images A crew removes some of the temporary concrete barriers surrounding the White House on June 10, 2020.

The National Park Service told the Associated Press that the public would regain access to Lafayette Park on June 11.

Temporary fencing that had been installed on the southern side of the White House is also being taken down.

But several Smithsonian museums have expressed interest in preserving the hundreds of protest signs that once hung on the barricades.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Several Smithsonian museums have expressed interest in preserving the protest signs.

Volunteers began removing signs from the fencing on Tuesday night, taping them to the walls of a construction site across the street or hanging them on nearby trees.

Curators from the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of American History, and the Anacostia Community Museum came to look at the signs on Wednesday.

“There are no plans to do anything with the objects nor was anything collected today,” Jason Spear, a spokesman for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, told the Associated Press. “Our purpose today was to build relationships with people on the ground to keep the conversation open for potential collecting.”

Bowser said she is also interested in “preserving the artifacts from the protests,” either in the government’s archives or “shared with other institutions.”

