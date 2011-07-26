And Now Here Are Pictures Of Protests On The First Day Of Gay Marriage In New York

At midnight Sunday New York became the latest state to allow gay marriage in the U.S.



From Niagara Falls, New York City, gay couples met and said their “I do’s” for the first time in the state’s history. Sunday saw 484 couples married in New York City alone as judges offered their services to meet swelling demand. See Mayor Bloomberg marry two gay staffers here >

However, many protesters also turned out to express outrage to the new law.

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.