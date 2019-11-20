Marc Benioff gave a protester who interrupted his speech 30 seconds to talk, with a giant countdown clock displayed on the conference screen, 'because I value free speech'

Business Insider

Three protesters disrupted the keynote of Salesforce’s largest conference on Tuesday over the company’s contract with the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

While Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff was speaking at Dreamforce, Salesforce’s annual conference in San Francisco, one protester interrupted and spoke about the controversial contract.

Benioff has been outspoken about progressive causes, but the company’s contract with CBP has been controversial both with employees and outside the company. In a previous interview, Benioff said he struggled with the decision to work with CBP, but ultimately the company decided to keep the contract.

Onstage, Benioff said that the protester would have 30 seconds to talk before having to leave. A 30-second timer was then displayed on the giant screen. After time was up, security escorted the protester out of the keynote.

The first protester was Julien Ball with the San Francisco Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who reminded Benioff last year, over 650 Salesforce employees wrote a letter to Benioff criticising the company’s work with CBP at a time when families are being separated at the border. Ball also said that despite Salesforce’s talk about values, Benioff ignored these protests.

As security escorted Ball out, Benioff then told the crowd that he let the protester speak because he believes in free speech.

“I let him stop the program and speak for 30 seconds because I value free speech in this country,” Benioff said onstage.

Rosalie Chan/Business Insider

Later during the keynote, two more protesters interrupted.

“We heard from your group and we will be happy to have a further conversation with you,” Benioff said onstage to a protester. “We will be happy to give you other opportunities to speak, thank you very much.”

Ball said that the San Francisco DSA worked with Bay Resistance and the Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps to protest at Dreamforce.

“We decided to protest because we don’t want to live in a country that demonizes and oppresses immigrant communities,” Ball told Business Insider. “There are tech companies which are complicit. Given Marc Benioff’s other humanitarian work, we’d like him to step up and do the right thing.”

Besides the keynote interruptions, about 25 people protested outside Dreamforce holding with banners and a Benioff puppet.

“The family separation, caging of children, and mass internment of immigrants in concentration camps in horrific conditions in unacceptable,” Bert Knorr, one of the protesters outside with the San Francisco DSA, told Business Insider. “Salesforce is profiting from these human rights abuses. This is in direct contradiction to the stated values of the company which claims to be socially responsible and operating in the public good.”

In the past, activists have also demonstrated outside Salesforce tower over the contract. When Salesforce donated $US250,000 to the immigration non-profit called The Refugee and Immigrant Centre for Education and Legal Services, the group rejected it and demanded that Salesforce cancel the contract.

Salesforce isn’t the only company under fire for its work with immigration government agencies. Amazon, Palantir, Microsoft, and GitHub have also faced protests over business with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

