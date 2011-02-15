Protesters Clash With Police In Bahrain As Arab Unrest Spreads

Photo: AP

Demonstrators in Bahrain said they will return for a second “Day of Rage” tomorrow after violence broke out during protests Monday, Bloomberg reports.Security forces in Bahrain fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters today, killing at least one person and leaving more than 20 wounded, according to Reuters.



The protests represent a further escalation of the political uprisings that have rocked the Arab world, toppling regimes in Tunisia and Egypt.

Sunni leaders in Bahrain have long struggled with the country’s majority Shiite population. Cash payouts and an increase in food subsidies earlier this month earlier this month appear to have done little to quell the unrest.

Shiites, who make up 70% of the population, say they are excluded from certain jobs and face housing discrimination. Protest organisers say they want a new constitution that includes both Sunnis and Shiites.

