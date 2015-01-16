Protesters Chained To Barrels Have Shut Down A Massachusetts Highway

Protesters chained to 1200-pound barrels have shut down both directions of I-93 in the Medford-Somerville area of Massachusetts, causing great disruption to the morning commute into Boston.

According to Boston.com, Massachusetts State Police have arrested 17 demonstrators who sought to “disrupt business as usual” and protest police and state violence against minorities.

The protesters have since been removed and police are working to clear up the traffic tie-ups.

MA#traffic the I 93 protesters have attached themselves to 1200 lb barrels. Officials working to clear roadways. Avoid area seek all route

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2015

PHOTOS: Protesters handcuffed to barrels shut down I-93 in Milton. See photos: http://t.co/QmLRK0abQu pic.twitter.com/vjG399sfLZ

— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 15, 2015

Wow! Look what’s happening in my hometown while I try to visit mum!#blacklivesmatter shut down i93 pic.twitter.com/bicJ5bcOlQ

— Adam Greenberg (@Pragmactivist99) January 15, 2015

Milton – I93 North. Protesters blocking highway after handcuffing themselves to heavy barrels. #7News pic.twitter.com/TlPbNOf2Cv

— Scott Parkinson (@sparkinson49) January 15, 2015

1,000 lb barrels with plastic pipe through center, hands chained together inside pipe.Idiots. pic.twitter.com/5hogyHwO82

— Ulysses E. McGill (@Just_a_Texan) January 15, 2015

The scene on I93 in Milton by the always reliable @nicoczar @MetroBOS pic.twitter.com/UNw5gyYG76

— Morgan Rousseau (@MetroMorgan) January 15, 2015

Boston too – Man, that’s a lot of pissed off commutersMT @fergusonlum: I-93 Boston protests http://t.co/WEVQOOmsSh pic.twitter.com/hbc82rjBEE

— Cameron Grey (@Cameron_Gray) January 15, 2015

