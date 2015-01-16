Protesters Chained To Barrels Have Shut Down A Massachusetts Highway

Benjamin Zhang
I93 ProtestTwitter/Cameron Grey

Protesters chained to 1200-pound barrels have shut down both directions of I-93 in the Medford-Somerville area of Massachusetts, causing great disruption to the morning commute into Boston.

According to Boston.com, Massachusetts State Police have arrested 17 demonstrators who sought to “disrupt business as usual” and protest police and state violence against minorities.

The protesters have since been removed and police are working to clear up the traffic tie-ups.

 

