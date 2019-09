Protesters Chained To Barrels Have Shut Down A Massachusetts Highway

Protesters chained to 1200-pound barrels have shut down both directions of I-93 in the Medford-Somerville area of Massachusetts, causing great disruption to the morning commute into Boston.

According to Boston.com, Massachusetts State Police have arrested 17 demonstrators who sought¬†to “disrupt business as usual” and protest police and state violence against minorities.

The protesters have since been removed and police are working to clear up the traffic tie-ups.

MA#traffic the I 93 protesters have attached themselves to 1200 lb barrels. Officials working to clear roadways. Avoid area seek all route

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2015

 

PHOTOS: Protesters handcuffed to barrels shut down I-93 in Milton. See photos: http://t.co/QmLRK0abQu pic.twitter.com/vjG399sfLZ

— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 15, 2015

Wow! Look what’s happening in my hometown while I try to visit mum!#blacklivesmatter shut down i93 pic.twitter.com/bicJ5bcOlQ

— Adam Greenberg (@Pragmactivist99) January 15, 2015

Milton – I93 North. Protesters blocking highway after handcuffing themselves to heavy barrels. #7News pic.twitter.com/TlPbNOf2Cv

— Scott Parkinson (@sparkinson49) January 15, 2015

1,000 lb barrels with plastic pipe through center, hands chained together inside pipe.Idiots. pic.twitter.com/5hogyHwO82

— Ulysses E. McGill (@Just_a_Texan) January 15, 2015

The scene on I93 in Milton by the always reliable @nicoczar @MetroBOS pic.twitter.com/UNw5gyYG76

— Morgan Rousseau (@MetroMorgan) January 15, 2015

Boston too – Man, that’s a lot of pissed off commutersMT @fergusonlum: I-93 Boston protests http://t.co/WEVQOOmsSh pic.twitter.com/hbc82rjBEE

— Cameron Grey (@Cameron_Gray) January 15, 2015

