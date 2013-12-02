Here's Protesters In Ukraine Attempting To Bulldoze The Police

There are MASSIVE protests ongoing in Ukraine after President Viktor Yanukovych’s refused to sign a trade agreement with the EU, essentially tying the country’s fate with Russia.

The crowds have been massive, and unending since the decision several days ago.

Via Mark Mackinnon, here’s wild video of protesters attempting to bulldoze the police, only to be stopped in the end by other protesters.

