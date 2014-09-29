Protesters Are Disrupting Operations At New South Wales Coal Mines

Protesters block access to the Tarrawonga mine site. Photo: Supplied

Operations at several coal mine sites in northern New South Wales have been disrupted by protesters.

The Front Line Action on coal group says more than 150 people have hit six locations to protest Whitehaven Coal’s new Maules Creek coal mine near Narrabri.

The protesters are calling on the NSW government to put a stop to work at the mine and audit the approval process which allowed this controversial project to proceed.

Spokesperson Helen War says: “There are too many question marks plaguing this development. Dubious federal approvals, corrupt political dealings and blatantly bodged offsets make the Maules Creek project the most spectacular failure of democratic process.”

Construction at Maules Creek started in January this year and is now more than 50% complete. The project construction costs are estimated at $767 million.

